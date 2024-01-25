Newton parents, students on standby as teacher strike continues amid facing larger fines

NEWTON, Mass. — On the seventh day of the strike, Newton teachers and supporters rallied along city streets while a new contract is negotiated.

The Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association continued negotiations of a four-year contract at the city’s education center. The union is asking for better pay, working conditions, and benefits in bars with similar, neighboring districts.

Both sides acknowledged negotiations are gaining momentum, but a deal has yet to be struck Thursday evening.

If the NTA does not call off the strike by 8 pm, they will be expected to pay $375,000 in fines to the state. They would also be expected in court Friday.

Wednesday marked the fifth day school was closed amidst the strike. Thousands of students and parents are still left waiting to return back to normalcy.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” said Jane Lucas, a parent of a first grader in the district.

Lucas said although it’s been a difficult week for parents like herself.

She added, “[We’re] just trying to get out of the house. We did a playdate yesterday trying to help some other parents out and give them some free time.”

Meanwhile, students are enjoying their free time.

“Everyday just feels like a Sunday,” said Woody Giroux. “I don’t know if there is school tomorrow, so I don’t know if I can enjoy the day because it might be the last day.”

The NTA and the school committee both told Boston 25 News they would provide an update once negotiations conclude Thursday evening.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

