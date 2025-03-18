Newton man arrested in connection with armed home invasion in Milton

MILTONN, Mass. — A Newton man was arrested after allegedly forcing his way into a Milton home and brandishing a firearm.

According to Milton police, on March 17 around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the five hundred block of Pleasant Street for a report of an individual who had forced his way into a home and had brandished a firearm at the homeowner.

The homeowner managed to escape, seeking help from neighbors.

The suspect, 31-year-old Gilad Cohen of Newton, was known to the victim and had fled before officers arrived. Hours later, Cohen agreed to meet with investigators at the Milton Police Station.

Cohen was arrested and charged with home invasion while armed with a firearm. Cohen was held pending his arraignment in Quincy District Court.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional changes may come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

