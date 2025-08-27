Newton city officials removing Italian flag colored street markers for a second time

NEWTON, Mass. — Newton city officials are removing the Italian flag-colored street markers on Adams Street for the second time.

The removal process began at 7 a.m. as officials started repainting the streets with yellow markers.

This action follows a previous removal of the tri-color lines earlier this year. The green, white, and red center lines were a feature of the annual ‘Festa,’ which led to significant community backlash.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller stated that the lines were repainted due to traffic and safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group