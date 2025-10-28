News helicopter makes emergency landing in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A news helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Boston 10 told Boston 25 News that their chopper experienced a problem in the air and was forced to make an unscheduled landing.
There are no reported injuries.
A Boston 25 News crew is headed to where the aircraft landed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
