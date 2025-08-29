Newport man arrested, charged after allegedly threatening to bomb high school

NEWPORT, Mass. — A Newport man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly threatening to plant bombs at North Country Union High School, prompting an evacuation and lockdown of other local schools.

Cypher Aiken, 25, was charged with domestic terrorism for threatening a civilian population with mass destruction and mass killings.

According to the Newport Police Department, they received a report around 12:23 p.m. that Aiken had made a threat via text message.

Upon receiving the threat, Newport Police immediately informed school officials, leading to the evacuation of North Country Union High School. Other schools in Newport were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The high school was thoroughly searched by Newport Police and maintenance staff, while police officers provided security at other schools during the lockdown.

Aiken was eventually located and apprehended at Shaw’s supermarket on Route 5 in Derby. The Vermont State Police Bomb Team was called to search Aiken’s vehicle for explosives, but no devices were found.

Aiken is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday in Orleans District Court.

“I want to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies and departments that assisted us with responding to this situation,” said Chief Bingham. “We take the safety of our schools extremely seriously, and we are always ready to protect our community from these kind of irresponsible and dangerous threats.”

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

