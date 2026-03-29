Newburyport Police seek assistance in locating stolen historic plaques

NEWBURPORT, Mass. — Newburyport Police are asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation into a series of thefts targeting historical bronze plaques in City cemeteries.

On Tuesday, March 24, police were notified that a historical bronze plaque was stolen from a memorial in the Old Hill Burying Ground at 25 Greenleaf St.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a 12-by-24-inch bronze marker that was installed on a granite block was stolen.

The plaque was identified as the historic African American section of the cemetery.

Officers were unable to find any witnesses or video surveillance that captured the theft or potential suspects.

This incident occurred as the department was already investigating several other thefts of bronze plaques from other locations around the City.

Police say similar plaques were also stolen from the Oak Hill Cemetery sometime before March 15, from Cashman Park sometime before January 19, and from Atkinson Common sometime between January 14 and 15.

There was also a report of a stolen plaque in a neighboring community.

“Newburyport takes great pride in its rich history, and these thefts are deeply concerning to our community,” said Marshal Matt Simons. “We’re asking residents to help us keep a closer eye on our community’s historical markers, and to contact us if they have any information.”

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity in areas such as cemeteries and town property. An investigation into these thefts is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newburyport Police at: 978-462-4411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group