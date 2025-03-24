Newburyport police arrest woman after stabbing a man

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The Newburyport Police Department arrested a 34-year-old woman after stabbing a man.

Around 1:45 A.M. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a Newburyport residence for a medical aid call.

Upon arriving at the home, officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound, which led to him being transported by a medical hospital.

“I’m grateful for the quick response and actions of all the first responders involved in this call,” said Police Marshal Matthew Simons. “Everyone worked diligently to bring a volatile situation under control very quickly.”

The woman was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bail.

She is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Monday, March 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

