New York man suffers minor injuries after plane crash on Moosehead Lake, Maine

MAINE — A New York man suffered minor injuries after his amphibious plane crashed on Moosehead Lake during the International Seaplane Splash-In.

According to the Maine State Police, 76-year-old Barry Holtz was attempting to land his Grumman G-44A Widgeon, a five-person, twin-engine amphibious aircraft, when the crash occurred.

Despite the crash, Holtz managed to escape through a rear door after the main doors failed to open.

The incident was reported to the Bangor Regional Communications Center at approximately 8:55 am. Emergency responders, including Maine Game Wardens, local fire and rescue teams, the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), were dispatched to the scene.

Holtz was transported to Northern Light CA Dean Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening facial injuries. First responders made efforts to locate and recover the sunken aircraft, but due to the extreme depth of the lake at the crash site, recovery operations will be postponed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash, with the FAA also involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

