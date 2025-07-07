New York man arrested after high-speed chase through New Hampshire, Maine

AUBURN, N.H. — A man wanted in New York was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in southern New Hampshire and Maine.

Anthony G. Finelli, 44, of The Bronx, New York, was taken into custody by New Hampshire State Police and charged with the following:

Fugitive from justice

Two counts of felony reckless conduct

One count of misdemeanor disobeying an officer

One count of obstructing government administration

New Hampshire police also say that further charges may come from the Hampton Police Department and the Kittery Police Department.

The incident occurred on Friday, around 5:33 p.m., when Epping Police began chasing a 2017 Hyundai Elantra on Route 101 westbound.

The chase soon began crossing through multiple towns. Once the vehicle crossed into Raymond, State Police took over the pursuit.

The driver, identified as Finelli, traveled at high speeds and failed to maintain a single lane. Tire deflation devices were deployed by Candia and Auburn police, eventually bringing the vehicle to a stop in a business parking lot on Hooksett Road.

Finelli was initially noncompliant, but was eventually arrested by State Troopers. He was found to have an outstanding warrant from the NYPD for burglary, which was fully extraditable.

At this time, Finelli is being held at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections pending a court appearance on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

