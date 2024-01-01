New Year’s Eve revelers ring in 2024 with a parade, music and fireworks in Boston

BOSTON — Thousands flocked to Boston Sunday night for the city’s First Night celebrations, ringing in the New Year in style.

A parade showcased music, Asian culture and puppets as they traveled from city hall to the Boston Common.

At city hall, the weather finally stayed cold enough to keep the ice sculptures from melting.

“I love them they are so beautiful,” one city-goer told Boston 25. “I love the city hall then Sam Adams on the other side.”

Before fireworks were set off above Boston Harbor at midnight, a smaller show for families and children lit up the sky above the Common.

