New video shows moment when sparks rained down near platform at Boston’s South Station

BOSTON — A camera inside Boston’s South Station captured the moment when sparks started raining down near a train platform over the weekend.

MBTA surveillance video showed the sparks illuminating the platform shortly after 1 p.m. as dozens of commuters passed through the station. At least one person could be seen ducking for cover.

Amtrak officials on Sunday told Boston 25 News that a piece of debris fell onto overhead wires, causing the sparks to erupt.

As fire officials investigated, an inbound Franklin Line train was delayed by about 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

No additional details were available.

