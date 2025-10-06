New video released in 15-year-old New Hampshire cold case

MANCHESTER, NH — Investigators in New Hampshire are renewing their call for information in the unsolved case of Lynne Brennan, who was found dead in her Manchester apartment 15 years ago.

Brennan’s death was ruled a homicide, but no one has ever been charged in connection with the case.

This week, the Attorney General’s office released a video showing Brennan at Bunny’s Superette in Manchester on October 4, 2010, hoping it might prompt someone to come forward with new information.

“Fifteen years is a long time for a family to wait for answers. But for our investigators, the passage of time only strengthens our resolve,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General R. Christopher Knowles, Chief of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit. “We believe there are people who have information that could be the missing piece in this case. We urge them to come forward.”

Authorities believe that someone might recognize Brennan or recall seeing her around the time of the video, which could provide crucial information to solve the case

The release of the video coincides with the 15th anniversary of Brennan’s death.

“The Manchester Police Department has not forgotten Lynne Brennan. We are committed to working alongside our partners at the Cold Case Unit to bring justice for Lynne and her family,” said Police Chief Peter Marr. “Any detail, no matter how small it may seem, could be critical.”

In a statement, Brennan’s family describes her as “a generous person who believed in putting the needs of others, especially her children, before her own. She had an infectious enthusiasm for life and a passion for music and art that inspired those around her. We miss her every day.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit directly via email, coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-2663. All tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

