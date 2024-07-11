Video possibly shows person responsible for deaths of dogs left in hot van in Boston

BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News possibly shows the person responsible for the deaths of three dogs that were found in an abandoned moving van in Boston earlier this week.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a “terrible smell” emanating from a van that had been abandoned for weeks at 69 Edgewater Drive in Mattapan just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday found a trio of motionless, medium-sized dogs inside and a bag of dog food locked in the front passenger area, a Boston Police Department incident report stated.

An animal control officer called to the scene said the dogs were “bloated” in the sweltering van and noted temperatures in Boston had topped 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Neighbors told officers that a man who “lives around the corner” uses the van for work and parks it at 69 Edgewater Drive because of a lack of space on his street. The man, described as having a “dark complexion,” was reportedly spotted driving the dogs around in the van with a black female on July 5.

Business owners who shared the surveillance video with us say a man with a similar description came rushing up their driveway, “frantic and sweating,” with an empty water jug in hand.

Workers told us he returned three or four times on Monday, pleading for more water. He also asked for bolt cutters.

As officers worked at the scene, a neighborhood resident approached and said they had spotted at least two dogs inside the van “jumping around and barking” on July 4, but the animals “weren’t let out of the van.”

Another man informed officers he spotted two males outside the van with “cleaning stuff” on the morning of July 8 and that a lady told him she saw the dogs “alive 2-3 days ago.”

A five-gallon water jug, three gallons of water, a gray tray, a bottle of bleach, and an Arizona tea can were spotted on the sidewalk near the front of the van, police noted in the report. Boston Public Works was called in to clean the area.

Anyone with information on the dogs is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

