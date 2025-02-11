New snow map: A messy storm is headed to Mass. See the latest timeline, expected snowfall totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts is in for a “parade of storms,” starting with some snow on Tuesday night followed by a more impactful storm that could cause a “sloppy mess” for the Thursday morning drive to school and work.

The first disturbance the Boston 25 Weather team is tracking is an ocean storm on Tuesday night that will track south of New England. While most of Massachusetts will stay dry, the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands could see some snow.

In her Tuesday morning weather blog, meteorologist Shiri Spear said the South Coast and Cape Cod may see a coating of snow, while Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have the best chance for a coating to 1 inch of snow.

“You have to be really far south to have that chance for anything sticking,” Spear said in her latest forecast.

Another storm will pass through soon after, with snow developing between 10 p.m. Wednesday and midnight Thursday. The snow is expected to fall for a few hours before a flip to a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain come Thursday morning.

We have a small window of snow Wed night into Thu morning. It will transition to rain & freezing rain by mid morning... Some of this will be slush by the time you wake up Thursday morning! pic.twitter.com/7JuIiwyEtd — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 11, 2025

“We’ve got a few hours of snow and then it flips to rain and freezing rain, probably by 6 or 7 o’clock in the morning,” Spear said. “The snow accumulation we get overnight is going to be turning to slush. It also means we get a chance for some slippery travel.”

The Boston 25 Weather Team issued a WEATHER ALERT for Thursday morning due to the chance for slippery and icy travel conditions.

A snow map shared Tuesday by Spear showed the possibility for 2-5 inches of snow for some points to the north and west, while eastern and southeastern Massachusetts could see 1-3 inches of snow. The Cape and the Islands are expected to have no more than 1 inch of snow.

The storm will clear out by the afternoon. The weekend will then bring another chance for unsettled weather.

“Valentine’s Day is going to be cold and dry, but keep your eyes on the weekend for another storm!” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their blog.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz said Monday that it appears the “parade of storms” will continue beyond the seven-day forecast into the extended winter weather outlook.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group