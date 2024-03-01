New rules take effect at Newton restaurants as city looks to reduce its environmental impact

NEWTON, Mass. — If you order food from a restaurant in the city of Newton, don’t expect to get plastic utensils with your takeout order.

New rules on recyclable materials are now being enforced at eateries as the city continues its push to reduce its environmental impact.

In September 2023, the Newton City Council passed the “Sustainable Food and Beverage Serviceware, Packaging, and Single Use Items” ordinance, which took effect Friday.

The ordinance comes with the following prohibitions:

Retail establishments are not allowed to sell or distribute dishware and containers that are not reusable, compostable, or recyclable to consumers.

Retail establishments are not allowed to sell or distribute packing materials that are not reusable, compostable, or recyclable to consumers.

Food establishments are not allowed to dispense prepared food and beverages in dishware/containers larger than 4 ounces that are not reusable, compostable, or recyclable.

Food establishments are not allowed to automatically provide single-use accessories (including in takeout orders) whether orders are placed online, via phone, or in person. Single-use accessories may be provided only upon request of the consumer. Single-use accessories may not be prepackaged in sets. Food establishments may have single-use accessories available at self-service stations.

Full-service food establishments can only use reusable food and beverage service for dine-in customers.

Newton

If businesses violate this ordinance, they’ll receive a warning. After that, fines of up to $300 will be issued for subsequent violations.

To encourage recycling, green bins will be placed at restaurants for clear plastic, aluminum, and glass.

