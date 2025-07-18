New report shows rise in young-onset GI cancers

BOSTON — A new report out of Dana-Farber highlights a concerning rise in gastrointestinal cancers among younger adults.

Colorectal cancer is the most prevalent among these cancers, but there is also an increase in diagnoses of pancreatic, esophageal, and gastric cancers in this demographic.

Dr. Kimmie Ng from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute spoke with Boston 25 News to provide more information about the rising rates of gastrointestinal cancers among younger adults.

These findings underscore the need for further research into the causes of rising cancer rates among younger populations and may prompt increased awareness and screening efforts.

