New protocols in place after aunt says nephew wandered off school property in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — School officials in Plymouth say new safety procedures are now in place after a kindergarten student wandered off school grounds unsupervised last Wednesday.

Boston 25 only learned about these new safety procedures from Shannon Guest, the aunt of a kindergarten student who also wandered off school grounds.

Boston 25 tried to get a response directly from the district about changes they are making, even going to ask the superintendent for an on-camera interview, but we were told Superintended Chris Campbell wasn’t in the building.

Boston 25 also heard from a couple who says a similar incident happened to their child in January of last year.

“With other parents coming forward and Fox 25 requesting incident reports, I feel like there’s nothing that they can hide they have to be fully transparent and take accountability and make changes, it’s not something that can be swiped under the rug,” said Guest.

Documents shared with us list the actions the school says they’ve already taken. They include adjusting morning arrival duties and staff placement, increasing supervision during student transition times, and improving communication by sharing morning attendance between the YMCA program and the school’s main office.

The school says it’s reinforced that students should never leave the building without an adult. Boston 25 News has reached out to the district to ask whether these protocols will be applied district wide.

Boston 25 News has formally submitted a public records request to learn how often something like this has happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

