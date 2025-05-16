New petition calls for school bus monitors on all BPS buses that transport elementary-aged children

The Hyde Park community is still raising concern after new developments in a fatal crash on Washington Street that claimed the life of 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph back in late April.

Boston Public Schools says bus driver Jean Charles had an expired school bus certification. They say he was hired back in 2023 and was immediately placed on leave after the crash.

Charles resigned before a scheduled hearing on Wednesday. “Who’s driving our kids around?” one resident asked Boston 25 News. “When do they get certified, do they get certified yearly? Is it a policy that a Boston school department or whoever is in charge of the buses does on a regular basis? Like your driver’s license?” another resident added.

Transdev, the company bps uses to contract drivers, directed Boston 25 News to the statement from BPS and have not returned our requests for comment.

BPS says Transdev deployed additional safety staff and accelerated safety training for drivers.

The West Fairmount Hill Community Group is not petitioning the city of Boston saying urgent action is necessary. They’re calling for the immediate installation of speed humps on the Washington street and Wakefield corridor as well as trained school bus monitors on all Boston Public Schools buses that transport elementary-school aged children. Strengthening the school crossing guard program is also on the table. “We are deeply, deeply saddened about all these circumstances I can’t imagine how it is that this news has hit the family, and we are supporting them and supporting the community, in this moment of grieving. We are just trying to get through this moment really.,” Founder MARCIA KIMM-JACKSON told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group