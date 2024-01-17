New Pats HC Jerod Mayo wants to ‘plant more seeds’ like he did with Dorchester Eagles years ago

FOXBORO, Mass — When the New England Patriots announced that Jerod Mayo would be taking over longtime head coach Bill Belichick, plenty of fans throughout the region had mixed feelings.

But a local football team had nothing but excitement that an old friend was taking the reigns.

“We’re going to celebrate that like we celebrated this national championship,” said Tony Hurston, coach of the Dorchester Eagles U14 team told Boston 25 last week.

10 years ago, Mayo lent a helping hand to the program overseeing hundreds of kids and multiple teams by handing out 150 uniforms for the program. Uniforms that have stood the test of time and that the team wore when they won the U14 championship.

Mayo was introduced as the 15th head coach and the first Black head coach in franchise history Wednesday. While most of the conversation centered around the football field, Mayo took the time to make sure the milestone wasn’t lost on him.

“You’d better believe being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me,” Mayo said.

President of the Dorchester Eagles Terry Cousins was with his sons when Mayo came to their practice.

Cousins recalled, “[Mayo] asked them, ‘Do y’all want to be champions?’ They all said, ‘Yeah!’”

Hurston added, “For him to come back to this community spoke volumes. He’s not from here but he understands.”

Just like he wants to be a developer on the football field, Mayo told Boston 25 that he relishes the opportunity to impact the community.

“Sometimes when you plant seeds you don’t know when you’re gonna see the tree. And I’m glad you guys did that because it brings it back full circle,” said Mayo. “I think it’s important for those guys at the Dorchester Eagles to see someone who has been through the same things that they’re going through now. Hopefully, as a head coach, the platform will be bigger, and I’ll be dropping more seeds to try and help our community”

©2024 Cox Media Group