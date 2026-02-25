New Kids on the Block to perform halftime show at first Boston Legacy game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Boston’s newest professional soccer team hopes it has “the right stuff” as Boston Legacy FC prepares to make its NWSL debut.

The team will be facing the defending champions, Gotham FC on March 14 at Gillette Stadium

They’ll have some hometown help: New Kids on the Block will headline the halftime show, with Donnie Wahlberg promising the group will “never stop” being Boston fans.

This halftime performance is part of a new and exciting chapter in Boston sports history and we are so happy to be a part of it” said Wahlberg. “It’s still the five of us doing what we love to do and we can’t wait for our fans to join us, along with so many women’s soccer fans from across New England, in celebration of Boston and Boston Legacy FC,” he added.

The group from Dorchester currently has a residency in Las Vegas but will travel for the home opener.

Excitement is already building, with more than 20,000 tickets sold for the 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Legacy is calling it a once‑in‑a‑lifetime opener—and Boston soccer fans are clearly hangin’ tough.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

