New Hampshire woman suffers severe burns after falling into scalding water near Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wy. — A New Hampshire woman suffered severe burns after she fell into scalding water near Old Faithful while visiting Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, officials said.

The 60-year-old woman from Windsor was hiking off-trail in a thermal area near the Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful with her husband and dog when she broke through a thin crust over scalding water on Monday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

NPS said the woman was taken to a park medical clinic and then flown two hours away to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for the treatment of second and third-degree burns to her lower leg.

The woman’s husband and dog weren’t injured.

In the wake of the incident, the NPS reminded visitors of the importance of staying on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and urged them to exercise extreme caution.

“The ground in these areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the NPS said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

