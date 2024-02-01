New Hampshire woman sentenced to prison for stealing checks from residents at nursing home

CONCORD, NH — A New Hampshire woman was sentenced to prison for stealing checks from residents at a nursing home

Jennifer Bryant, 48 of Each Rochester was arrested last year and charged with

Investigation revealed that between May 7, 2019, and May 12, 2022, Bryant who was working as a nursing home billing coordinator at Riverside Rest Home stole $71,548.00 in social security funds belonging to a nursing home resident, the AG said.

The money was supposed to be used for the resident’s care at home but instead, Bryant used the money to pay for personal purchases such as salon services, meals at restaurants, vacations, and home improvement projects.

Bryant pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday in the Strafford County Superior Court on one class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.

“Bryant was sentenced to 5-10 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, stand committed. The Court suspended 3 years from the minimum term, with the suspended term ending 15 years following Ms. Bryant’s release from incarceration,” the AG said.

Bryant will be prohibited from working in billing and accounting, and in the care of elderly, disabled, or impaired adults.

Bryant must also pay $71,548.00 in restitution to the nursing home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

