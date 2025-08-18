New Hampshire woman drowns after suffering medical emergency in Merrimack River

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire State Police are investigating the death of a Concord, NH woman who died in the Merrimack River on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. when the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol was alerted to a possible drowning in the Merrimack River.

According to preliminary reports, Claire Knowles, 67, was swimming after her tube when she experienced a medical event as she returned to the shore.

Despite lifesaving efforts by two good Samaritans and first responders, Knowles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marine Patrol Officers were assisted by the Concord police and fire departments, as well as the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Knowles’s death.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the New Hampshire State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

