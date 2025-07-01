New Hampshire woman arrested on murder charge in death of her mother

SEABROOK, N.H. — A woman was arrested Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of her mother in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Brynn Comtois, 24, is facing one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing 45-year-old Cheryl Stoddard’s death, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Seabrook Police Department Chief Brett Walker announced in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious death at the Rockingham Village Apartments in Seabrook late Sunday night found Stoddard dead from an apparent stab wound, officials said.

Comtois, later identified as Stoddard’s daughter, was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

An autopsy on Stoddard was slated to take place on Monday. The results haven’t been released.

No additional details surrounding the deadly incident were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

