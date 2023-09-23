New Hampshire teen honored for helping the homeless in Manchester

A New Hampshire teen was recently honored for her dedication to helping the homeless in Manchester.

Fourteen-year-old Elise White has been assisting at her local soup kitchen, spending hours serving hot meals to those in need ever since she noticed a group of unhoused.

Elise even inspired a group of ninth graders to volunteer at the soup kitchen weekly.

On Tuesday, Elise was presented with a Chick-fil-A prize pack and a $2,000 check to use a dining credit for hot meals.

“We are honored to recognize Elise as a Community Hero for the impact she’s making on our community and our neighbors in need,” said local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Somerset Plaza, Anthony Piccola. “We admire her servant leadership and want to encourage her and others to continue being good stewards, prioritizing showing care for their community.”

