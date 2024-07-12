New Hampshire State Police warn public of scammers posing as state troopers

CONCORD, N.H. — State Police are alerting the public of an ongoing phone scam in which callers are impersonating state troopers and threatening arrest if the recipient does not make an immediate payment.

The calls have come from a 603 area code.

During the calls, scammers tell recipients they have an active warrant and must pay a fine or fee using Western Union or gift cards, state police said.

Scammers have used the names of New Hampshire State Police employees and locations, state police said. They also have used personal information about the person they are calling, from online public databases including the New Hampshire Sex Offender Registry.

“The New Hampshire State Police never solicits payment of fines or fees over the phone and urges the public to remain vigilant for scams,” state police said in a statement. “Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be a member of the New Hampshire State Police who requests payment should not send money or engage with the caller.”

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is asked to file a report with their local police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

