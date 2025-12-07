New Hampshire State Police take barricaded subject into custody

DURHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police were on scene with a barricaded subject on Route 4 in Durham last night.

According to officials, troopers were engaged with this individual in the area of Route 4 and Madbury Road in Durham.

Police said that the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the public.

As of 1:33 a.m., the suspect had been taken into custody, and the incident had been resolved.

Additional information on the incident is expected to be released today.

#UPDATE: The subject has been taken into custody and the incident has been resolved. Troopers will be clearing the scene shortly. Additional information will be released later today. https://t.co/YTBbAFSzVu — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 7, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

