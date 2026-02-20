New Hampshire State Police seeking driver who left scene of crash that injured Mass. driver on I-93

DERRY, N.H. — State Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a Massachusetts man on Interstate 93 on Thursday night.

Tyler Stafford, 38, of Taunton, Mass. was injured in the crash, state police said Friday. He was taken to a regional hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Friday.

“Troopers have received information indicating a tow truck may have been involved in the crash,“ state police said in a statement.

At 10:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on I-93 northbound near mile marker 9.6 in Derry.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2025 Mazda CX-9, driven by Stafford, collided with the back of another vehicle. The Mazda was disabled in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that was struck did not stop, state police said.

Crash scene I-93 in Derry, N.H. (New Hampshire State Police)

State Police were assisted on the scene by members of the Derry and Windham fire departments.

The two right lanes of I-93 northbound were closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators identify and locate the other vehicle involved is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Belanger at Nathan.R.Belanger@dos.nh.gov.

