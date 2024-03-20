New Hampshire school bus driver, wife accused of making child pornography

KEENE, NH — A New Hampshire school bus driver and his wife are accused of making child sexual abuse images, according to court documents filed in Cheshire District Court Wednesday.

According to a police affidavit, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security specializing in dark web investigations observed Paul Baird, 43, log into a website dedicated to child pornography featuring girls from four to fourteen years old on March 7.

According to the court documents, Baird uploaded images to other users of the website featuring what appears to be a young girl and a nude man.

The agent was able to use the images’ metadata to trace them to Baird’s residence in Keene, New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, the agent received two search warrants to search Baird’s person and his home. Baird was then pulled over while driving and agreed to speak to law enforcement at the Keene Police Department.

Baird informed HSI agents he worked as a bus driver for wheelchaired students with Student Transportation of America (STA).

When agents asked Paul Baird what he used the dark web browser for Paul Baird allegedly replied ‘You already know, so just freaking tell me,’ before saying he was done speaking until his lawyer was present, according to the affidavit.

The HSI agent writes that Baird’s wife, Krystal Baird, told investigators that she took a series of photos of a child taking sexually expletive photos with Paul because she didn’t want to make him angry by refusing.

Investigators recommended charges against Paul and Krystal Baird for the production of child pornography. according to the court document.

