New Hampshire police officer suffers a fractured wrist during a domestic violence arrest

NASHUA, N.H. — A police officer in New Hampshire suffered a fractured wrist during the arrest of a man now facing domestic violence, stalking, and drug charges, police said Monday.

Charles Brant, 44, of Nashua, is charged with stalking, domestic violence, resisting arrest resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of possessing a controlled drug, police said in a statement.

On Friday, police were checking the premises of the City of Nashua Warming Station at the Elm Street Middle School.

Officers saw two people who they knew to have an active Criminal Bail Protection Order between them from a domestic violence-related incident.

Charles Brant (Nashua NH Police Department)

Police said officers went to arrest Brant, who was not allowed to have contact with the victim.

When officers attempted to arrest Brant, he ran away.

The officers pursued Brant on foot, and during the arrest, an unidentified officer suffered a fractured wrist, police said.

During the arrest, Brant possessed cocaine and crack cocaine, police said.

Brant was held on preventive detention and was arraigned at the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court on Friday.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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