NH police officer from Mass. rearrested on new child pornography charge

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who works as a police officer in New Hampshire now faces a federal child pornography charge, months after his initial arrest, authorities announced Thursday.

Seabrook Police Officer John Giarrusso, a 49-year-old resident of Haverhill, is slated to face a judge in federal court in Boston after he was rearrested on Thursday morning and charged with one count of receipt of child pornography, according to United States Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley.

According to the charging documents cited by Foley’s office, Giarrusso knowingly received video files depicting child sexual abuse on Kik in October 2024. Federal prosecutors allege that the victims in the videos appeared to be between 5 and 11 years of age.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office initially charged Giarrusso with possession of child pornography and distribution of graphic sexual images to a minor.

Giarrusso was arraigned on those charges in March. He later posted $100,000 bail.

The Seabrook Police Department says Giarrusso was placed on administrative leave after they learned of his arrest.

