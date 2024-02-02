New Hampshire police investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93, shutting down part of highway

SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers remain on the scene for processing and cleanup. The highway continues to be closed and traffic is being diverted off Exit 1 near Salem.

Update: As a result of this crash, a single fatality has been reported. Troopers remain on scene for processing & the road continues to be closed with traffic being diverted off exit 1. The roadway is estimated to be reopened within the next hour. No further details at this time. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 2, 2024

Police said just after 7:30 p.m. the roadway is expected to be reopened within the hour.

No further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

