New Hampshire police investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93, shutting down part of highway

SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.
Troopers remain on the scene for processing and cleanup. The highway continues to be closed and traffic is being diverted off Exit 1 near Salem.
Update: As a result of this crash, a single fatality has been reported. Troopers remain on scene for processing & the road continues to be closed with traffic being diverted off exit 1. The roadway is estimated to be reopened within the next hour. No further details at this time.— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 2, 2024
Police said just after 7:30 p.m. the roadway is expected to be reopened within the hour.
No further details at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
