New Hampshire man pleads guilty to charges he posed as fake asbestos abatement contractor

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges that he posed as fake asbestos abatement contractor and falsifying asbestos lab results.

Jordan Dunne, 28, of Warner, pleaded guilty in Sullivan County Superior Court to two counts of felony attempted theft by deception and one count of misdemeanor unfair and deceptive business practices, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Tuesday.

Dunne was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Corrections, with all but 30 days suspended for a period of three years. Dunne was also ordered to pay restitution to all victims in full on the day of sentencing. Dunne was ordered to complete two years of probation.

He is also prohibited from engaging in asbestos abatement activities or applying to renew his asbestos abatement license during the three-year suspension term.

The charges stemmed from Dunne’s conduct in Lebanon in 2020 and in Claremont in 2022, Formella said.

Investigators found that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2020, Dunne tried to obtain funds in excess of $1,000 “by falsely representing that he was a New Hampshire licensed asbestos abatement professional and that building samples he obtained from a Lebanon business were sent to a lab and tested positive for asbestos,” Formella said.

Then, between June 22, 2022, and July 31, 2022, Dunne obtained funds in excess of $1,000 from a consumer by falsely representing himself as a New Hampshire licensed asbestos abatement professional, and that building samples he obtained from a Claremont residence were sent to a lab and tested positive for asbestos, Formella said.

