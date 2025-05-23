New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stalking 3 women he dated for several years

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to stalking three women he dated and sending hundreds of harassing messages from anonymous phone numbers and email accounts, the U.S. Attorney said.

Jason Subirana, 48, of Dover, pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord to three counts of stalking, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe scheduled sentencing for Aug. 27. Subirana faces a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

Subirana stalked three women with whom he was involved romantically between November 2016 through December 2021, McCormack said.

He used more than 50 anonymous phone numbers, provided by TextNow, and anonymous email accounts to send over 650 harassing messages to the three victims.

The harassment, prosecutors said, appeared to victims to come from a fictitious stalker.

“He attempted to manipulate his victims, catch them in lies, and cause emotional distress,” McCormack said.

For example, Subirana sent one victim a text message that read: “How can you (expletive) to everyone about your birthday? You should be grateful he’s put up with all your lies and (expletive) for so long.”

“Stop trying to make him look like a bad guy, he’s the best thing you have and lucky he hasn’t put you to the curb like the trash bag that you are. Own your (expletive) and stop lying to everyone,” the text said. “You want more? Be honest to EVERYONE around you. Stop thinking you are smarter than everyone.”

cell phone (Pixabay)

In addition to sending harassing communications to the victims, Subirana also sent himself harassing messages from the so-called fictitious stalker using anonymous accounts.

For example, Subirana texted himself from an anonymous TextNow number: “Do you really think you’re the only one she’s (expletive)? You really should get yourself tested. Put something in the mail for you keep an eye out for it.”

McCormack said on Feb. 10, 2021, Subirana texted himself from an anonymous TextNow number: “How many times do you think she’s going to take it this afternoon before coming to give you sloppy seconds?”

Subirana also collected compromising information about the victims and then sent the compromising information to himself under the guise that he received it from “the stalker,” prosecutors said.

For example, Subirana gained access to one victim’s email account and forwarded himself an email exchange from 2015 where that victim mentioned a potential romance with an acquaintance of hers.

Cyberstalking (Dusanpetkovic/iStock )

Subirana “orchestrated a series of email forwards through anonymous accounts before making its way back” to that victim.

McCormack said this email controversy led to that victim admitting to Subirana a prior romantic relationship with the acquaintance, to which Subirana responded: “You’re only telling me this now because of the email you got. What else are you hiding from me?” and “What wlse [sic] is out there? Has this all been based on lies???”

Subirana also accused innocent people of being his victim’s “stalker,” prosecutors said.

For example, Subirana sent numerous harassing messages to a male colleague of another victim.

Between April 22, 2018, and August 15, 2018, Subirana sent 52 harassing text messages to the victim’s colleague from at least five anonymous TextNow numbers. Subirana also sent the victim’s colleague numerous explicit photos of a woman’s body that resembled the victim, but was not her.

When the victim described this to Subirana in messages, he suggested to the victim that her colleague was her stalker, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group