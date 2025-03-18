New Hampshire man facing slew of charges after allegedly driving drunk on wrong side of I-293

A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving drunk on the wrong side of I-293 Monday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State Police received multiple calls about a vehicle traveling the wrong way and hitting guardrails on I-293 near Exit 2 in Manchester shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Troopers found the car, a blue 2017 Subaru Forester, and arrested Kyle Loconte, 37, of Bedford after he corrected his direction and came to a stop on South Porter Street in Manchester, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Loconte was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer, and various other motor vehicle offenses.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court in April.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Troop B barracks at (603)-666-3334.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

