New Hampshire man arrested after weekend shooting in small town that injured two men

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire — A 31-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men on Main Street in Pittsfield on Saturday, state police said.

Ryan Scott Ashley of Gilmanton is being held at Merrimack County Jail pending an arraignment on Monday, state police said. He is charged with first degree assault and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 54 Main St.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men in a parking lot, police said. The victims were taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital as officers began to search for the suspect. Their conditions were not known on Sunday.

After the shooting, police advised residents to avoid the area as investigators searched the area.

Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to assist and are investigating.

Police said there is no ongoing threat.

Anyone with information about this incident, and who has not talked to investigators, is asked to contact Trooper First Class Amanda Johnson at Amanda.L.Johnson@dos.nh.gov.

Pittsfield is a small town located east of Concord. The town’s population was 4,075 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group