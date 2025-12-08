New Hampshire man accused of strangling his mother

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a reported dispute with his mother, authorities announced Monday.

Ian Delmore, 40, of Nashua, was slated to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court on charges of strangulation and five counts of simple assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responded to a call reporting a domestic incident between Delmore and the victim on Sunday, Dec. 7. Police say the victim reported ongoing physical abuse and expressed fear for her safety.

She was able to exit the residence safely, while Delmore initially remained inside. When he eventually came out, he refused to speak with officers and was arrested based on statements and physical evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

