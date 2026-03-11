New Hampshire man accused of stabbing victim in face, back in ‘unprovoked’ attack outside of club

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of stabbing a victim in the face and back in an “unprovoked” attack outside of a club over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Ryan Halloran, 42, of Manchester, with no known address, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a statement.

“The victim did not know the suspect and the attack appeared to be unprovoked,” police said.

On Sunday, Manchester Police responded to the area of 199 Manchester St. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they saw a crowd gathered in front of the Winona Social Club.

Officers located a man holding a paper towel against his face and suffering from a stab wound to the left side, police said.

The victim told police he had been sitting in front of the club when a man approached him and stabbed him in the face and back.

After police spoke with the victim, investigators found a man meeting the physical description of the attacker, later identified as Halloran, in the area, and he had a knife, police said.

