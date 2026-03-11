Local

New Hampshire man accused of stabbing victim in face, back in ‘unprovoked’ attack outside of club

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Ryan Halloran (Manchester NH Police Department)
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of stabbing a victim in the face and back in an “unprovoked” attack outside of a club over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Ryan Halloran, 42, of Manchester, with no known address, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a statement.

“The victim did not know the suspect and the attack appeared to be unprovoked,” police said.

On Sunday, Manchester Police responded to the area of 199 Manchester St. for a reported stabbing.

Ryan Halloran (Manchester NH Police Department)

When officers arrived, they saw a crowd gathered in front of the Winona Social Club.

Officers located a man holding a paper towel against his face and suffering from a stab wound to the left side, police said.

The victim told police he had been sitting in front of the club when a man approached him and stabbed him in the face and back.

After police spoke with the victim, investigators found a man meeting the physical description of the attacker, later identified as Halloran, in the area, and he had a knife, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

