New Hampshire duo facing cruelty charges after cats found abandoned without food, water, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A man and woman from New Hampshire are facing animal cruelty charges after several cats were found abandoned in an apartment the duo had been evicted from, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of abandoned cats inside an apartment at 19 Oliver Drive in Hudson on Nov. 25, 2025, found three felines in the unoccupied residence, with inadequate airflow and litter, limited sunlight, and no food or water, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Investigators say they believe the cats had been left unattended for several days and that no care plan had been put in place for them. All three cats were taken to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire in Bedford.

Authorities tried to contact Faith Byers, 48, and Kevin Greene, 57, after learning they had lived with the cats, but were unsuccessful in reaching them, according to police.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Byers and Greene following an investigation, and they were taken into custody on Friday.

Both Byers and Greene are slated to be arraigned on one count each of cruelty to animals in Nashua’s 9th Circuit Court on April 28.

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