New Hampshire Department of Health announces first human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus

NEW HAMPSHIRE — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting the state’s first human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

The infection was found in an adult from Hillsborough County. DPHS also reported two cases of Powassan Virus (POWV), one in an adult in Rockingham County and one in a child from Carroll County.

“Mosquitoes will be with us until the first hard frost, and ticks remain active as long as there is no snow cover and temperatures remain above freezing,” said Ryan Tannian, Chief of the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control. “Preventing the bites that cause illnesses transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks is a key factor in reducing the risk for illness.”

According to the department, JCV is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms of infection may include flu-like illness, fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

Individuals with JCV can progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis.

The risk for both mosquito and tick-transmitted infections remains high, and the Department of Health is urging residents and visitors to continue to take steps to prevent mosquito and tick bites.

This summer, 14 batches of mosquitos around the state tested positive for JCV, and New Hampshire has reported a total of 13 human cases of JCV since 2018.

New Hampshire has identified a total of 8 cases of POWV since 2013 when the disease was first detected in humans in New Hampshire.

For more information on national data on JCV and POWV, visit the link here.

Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. More information can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

