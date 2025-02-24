New Hampshire to add median barriers to stretch of I-95

A stretch of New Hampshire highway will soon put up median barriers in response to a recent string of deadly crashes.

The “median barrier” project will span five miles of Interstate 95 from the NH 151 crossing to the Sherburn Road crossing, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said.

Construction is scheduled to begin this upcoming and extend into the fall.

The project is projected to cost between $3 and $3.5 million, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

“Extensive coordination has taken place with state police, local law enforcement, and fire departments,” a department spokesperson said. “We remain committed to keeping the community informed as the project moves into the construction phase.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

