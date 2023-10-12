New family surprised with makeshift wedding ceremony in newborn’s Boston NICU ward

BOSTON — Wedding bells rang inside Brigham and Women’s Hospital hospital as the parents of a NICU baby tied the knot in their newborn son’s hospital room, but they didn’t know it was happening.

Riley Sabol, 27, and Jeremy Genlot, 36, never wished for a large or lavish wedding.

The private couple didn’t want a huge venue or ceremony, they just wanted to celebrate their love, so they planned to exchange vows in their newborn son’s hospital room in Brigham’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

On the day of the wedding, they dressed casually and thought they would just take a few pictures to have for memories.

When they entered baby Jackson’s room on August 28th, Sabol and Genlot were surprised by the room being made into a makeshift wedding venue.

The room was filled with framed illustrations, matching necklaces with images of Jackson’s footprints, a “Just Married” banner and other décor.

The windowsill was lined with vases of artificial flowers, and the Spiritual Care Services and Social Work staff worked to expedite couples’ marriage license application with Boston City Hall.

At 29 weeks pregnant, Sabol was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a life-threatening complication linked to preeclampsia that causes red blood cells to break down, low platelets, and liver damage, the Bringham said.

Sabol underwent a c-section and baby Jackson was immediately admitted to the NICU, where he continues to grow bigger and stronger each day under the expert care of his multidisciplinary team.

Sabol is in the U.S. Army. as an Army reservist, and Genlot is an Active Guard Reserve soldier.

