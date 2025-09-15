New England Revolution fire their head coach after another disappointing season

FOXBORO, Mass. — With thoughts of postseason play out of sight, the New England Revolution on Monday announced the firing of their head coach, Caleb Porter.

The decision to move on from Porter comes after less than two seasons of him manning the sideline in Foxboro.

During Porter’s tenure with the New England, Porter and the Revolution posted a disappointing 23-39-13 record.

Assistant coach Pablo Moreira will serve as interim head coach for the club’s final four regular-season games.

The Revolution currently sit 11th in the East and 10 points below the playoff line.

The club last qualified for the postseason in 2023.

