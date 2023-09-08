New England Patriots announce captains for 2023 season

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Friday announced their team captains for the 2023 season ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

In a play on the opening credits for the hit show “Only Murders in the Building,” the Patriots shared an animation that bounced from window to window, revealing the faces of this year’s group of captains.

Quarterback Mac Jones, special teams anchor Matthew Slater, center David Andrews, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, and tight end Hunter Henry were all selected as captains.

Five of the six captains retained the jobs they held last year.

Jones and Wise Jr. are entering their second seasons as captains, Bentley is heading into year three, Andrews is now in his seventh year as a captain, and Slater is now an official team leader for the 13th time.

Henry, now in his third season in Foxboro, is a first-time captain. The 28-year-old projects to be a starter and is expected to play a large role in the offense this season.

Henry also replaces longtime captain Devin McCourty, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

