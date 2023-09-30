New England is home to 2 of the best Halloween events in America, according to new list

SALEM, Mass. — Two of the best Halloween events in the United States are located right here in New England, according to a new list.

TripsToDiscover.com recently released a list of the 16 best Halloween events in the country, including the Festival of the Dead in Salem, Massachusetts, and the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia.

The Festival of the Dead takes place daily in October at the Salem Psychic Fair and Witches’ Market. Tickets can be purchased here.

“One of the best places to celebrate Halloween in the U.S. is Salem,” the travel website wrote.

The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is a two-day event that takes place on Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Planned festivities include a kids’ zone with games, a craft show, food trucks, street performers, a beer garden, jack-o-lantern lighting, a zombie walk, a 5K and 10K run/walk, train rides, a cornhole tournament, live music, and a costume contest.

“New Hampshire is a magical place to be in the fall because of the changing leaves and vibrant colors,” the website wrote.

Read more about all 16 Halloween events here.

