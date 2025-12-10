New England family’s epic Christmas light display helps brighten holidays for kids in need

SWANTON, Vt. — Hanging Christmas lights can be a hassle—but imagine putting up 25,000 of them.

That’s exactly what Ashley and Jason Garneau do every year, earning them the nickname “the Griswolds” of their Swanton, Vermont, neighborhood.

The Garneau family transforms their home and yard into a dazzling holiday spectacle, complete with colorful lights synced to popular Christmas tunes. Visitors can simply pull up, park, and tune in to a dedicated radio station to enjoy the show.

This year, the family wanted to make their display even more meaningful. They partnered with Swanton School to launch a holiday toy drive aimed at helping local families in need.

“The school alone has just been wonderful for us,” said Ashley Garneau told WPTZ-TV.

Principal Yeshua Pastina, in his first year at the school, says the partnership is making a real difference.

“It’s already a great opportunity for our community to have this great light show,” Pastina said. “And now we get to help out some kids that could really use it around the holidays.”

In just a few weeks, the Garneaus have collected more than two dozen toys and raised $150 in donations. All monetary contributions will go toward purchasing additional toys.

“Every night when the light show ends, I come out and check the toy bin,” Ashley said. “When there’s stuff in there, I just get really excited.”

Donations can be dropped off at Swanton School or at the Garneau family’s home at 3 Shetland Lane until December 15. The family hopes to make the toy drive an annual tradition.

“If it takes off, it’s something I’d like to do every year,” Ashley said.

