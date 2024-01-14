New England Boat Show wraps up on Sunday

BOSTON — The New England Boat Show is finishing its stay Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport this Sunday.

The boat show ran from January 10-14 and welcomes nautical novices, seasoned sailors, and water lovers with an all-access pass to dive into the boating lifestyle.

Attendees can visit hundreds of boats of all shapes and sizes.

If you’re more animal-lover than nautical-lovers you can also stop by to see Twiggy the famous waterskiing squirrel.

The boat show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $18 if purchased online at NEBoatShow.com; $20 for adult tickets purchased on-site during the day of the show and children 12 and under get in FREE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group