New England Aquarium returns final two rehabilitated sea turtles to the ocean

WEST DENNIS, Mass. — Two endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are back in the wild after nine months of intensive rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium.

A small crowd gathered at West Dennis Beach to watch “Young Frankenstein” and “Shelley Volante” make their return to Nantucket Sound.

The turtles were rescued from Cape Cod beaches in December 2025 after suffering life-threatening effects of hypothermia during the annual cold-stunning season.

“Young Frankenstein” faced a particularly serious condition: hypoxic brain injury, caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain. After months of treatment, Aquarium veterinarians turned to hyperbaric oxygen therapy in July.

After two weeks of twice-weekly treatments, the turtle showed major improvements in navigation and foraging.

Aquarium officials said it was the first documented use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat hypoxic brain injury in a sea turtle.

“Shelley Volante” was treated for severe sepsis, a bone infection and inflammation that required advanced imaging and surgery. After aggressive treatment, veterinarians determined the turtle was healthy enough for release.

The two turtles were the final patients from the Aquarium’s 2025 cold-stunning season, during which nearly 500 live sea turtles were treated.

With another cold-stunning season approaching this fall, Aquarium staff are preparing to care for turtles again when Cape Cod Bay temperatures drop to about 55 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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