New, electric-powered school buses coming to Worcester

WORCESTER — A fleet of new, electric-powered school buses will be coming to Worcester.

The school district received nearly $6 million as part of the EPA’s ‘Clean School Bus Grant’ program.

They will be able to buy 15 electric buses with the money.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren were in town to celebrate the news.

Both lawmakers say these buses will reduce air pollution and help fight climate change.

Besides Worcester, the EPA also awarded funds for electric school buses in Boston, Fall River and New Bedford.

In total, it will help buy 80 electric school buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

