New cell phone policy in place as students in second-largest city in Mass. return to school

WORCESTER, Mass. — A new policy involving the use of cellular devices is in place as school starts Monday in the second-largest city in Massachusetts.

Worcester Public Schools will open their doors to students but there will be one change that students can expect: how they can use their cell phones.

The school committee adopted a new cell phone policy ahead of the new school year.

Cellphones and earbuds must be powered off or silenced and stowed out of sight during class time to minimize disruptions.

Students can have them out during lunch breaks but taking pictures or recording audio or video without permission is strictly prohibited.

Some exceptions include educational use and important use.

With the teacher’s discretion, students can listen to podcasts or audiobooks, participate in virtual classes, or use a language learning app.

Cell phones can also be used in the case of an emergency.

Continued violations could mean temporary confiscation.

With the start of the new school year, parents and students alike are ready.

“Just want to make sure that they have everything, that they’re ready, that they get a good night’s sleep but overall we’re excited to go back,” said Worcester mom Nicole Webley-Roberts.

Her daughter Abriela added that she’s excited to be “going back to my friends.”

Monday morning the Worcester Schools Superintendent and Worcester Mayor will welcome students back to school at Nelson Place Elementary.

